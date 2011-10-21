AUCKLAND Oct 21 While the full 15-a-side rugby game will be making no appearance at the Olympics any time soon, its biggest names will one day be challenging for gold, but in the Sevens version, International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge said on Friday.

Rugby returns to the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 -- its first appearance since 1924 -- as the Sevens version rather than the full-blown affair.

But this does not mean the giants of the sport are doomed to remain outside the Olympic ring, Rogge said, predicting that the lure of gold would eventually prove too strong.

"I think this will come with time," the former Belgian international told reporters when asked if he could envisage a time when the biggest names in world rugby would once again compete on an Olympic stage.

"I am quite sure that with the evolution we see with Sevens that players will be tempted to go to the Olympic Games.

"Again, it may not be that easy, because the transition is not that easy to do -- it requires some different skills, but yes ..."

Sevens was admitted back on to the Olympic programme in 2009 after almost a century away. The reigning champions are the 1924 gold medallist, the United States.

Sevens was an attractive option for the IOC due to its speed, youth appeal and the number of countries competing around the world. The 15-man version is another matter entirely, though.

"At the moment it just doesn't seem feasible," said Rogge, in New Zealand for the rugby World Cup. "We can't ask a (15-a-side) team to play four or five games in 16 days. That is just not feasible."

The 15-a-side game is far more physically demanding, and players require more time to rest and recover and for impact injuries to heal.

Rogge said the IOC would meet with world rugby's governing body the IRB to discuss the thorny issue of Sevens qualifying which is sure to be controversial.

"We try to balance two things -- quality, but also universality," he said.

"We want teams from the five continents but we also want the best teams.

"And in some regions the qualification of course may be harder than the Games themselves," he added, referring to the great strength in depth in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

"But this too we have in other sports."

