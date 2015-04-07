SINGAPORE, April 7 Singapore added to its growing portfolio of sporting events by confirming on Tuesday they will stage a leg of the rugby sevens World Series next year at its National Stadium.

The wealthy Southeast Asian city-state joins Canada's Vancouver as the new stops for the burgeoning 10-leg series that, this year, acts as a qualifier for rugby's Olympic return at the Rio de Janeiro Games next year.

The awarding by governing body World Rugby is a boost for Singapore after they missed out to Japan last year in the race to become the 18th franchise in the southern hemisphere Super Rugby tournament.

"We truly believe that our event at the iconic National Stadium has the potential to match the excitement surrounding current tournaments in the series," Singapore Rugby Union President Low Teo Ping said after 23 other locations were edged out for the four-year contract.

Singapore's inclusion is likely to spell the end for the Tokyo Sevens, held last weekend but lacking the pizzazz associated with the long established Hong Kong leg which celebrated its 40th edition the week before.

Singapore last hosted a leg of the series in 2006 but has been pursuing top sports bodies for events since opening their $1 billion Sports Hub, which the 55,000-seat, retractable roof National Stadium is the centre piece of, last year.

The Brazil soccer team played a friendly match against Japan last year, while the WTA Finals, the season-ending tournament for the top eight women in tennis, has begun a five-year agreement to compete in Singapore.

Japan have agreed to stage some of their Super Rugby matches in Singapore next year, while the Formula One night race is the country's global sporting beacon.

"I am sure Singapore, with its major event experience and passion, and superb new stadium, will become a fan and team favourite on the record-breaking World Rugby Sevens Series," World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper said in a statement.

(Editing by Ian Ransom)