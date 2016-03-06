March 6 Reigning World Series champions Fiji ended the impressive run by hosts the United States as they advanced to the final of the Las Vegas Sevens on Sunday with a 21-14 victory in the last four at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Fijians were typically brilliant on the counter-attack as Jasa Veremalua, Vatemo Ravouvou and Pio Tuwai crossed the line for tries, and the Pacific Islanders survived a late U.S. fightback despite having two players sin-binned.

Danny Barrett and the lightning-fast Perry Baker scored for the United States who reached the semis by beating giant-killers Kenya 26-14 in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Fiji will face Australia in the final to be played later on Sunday, the Wallabies having battled past fellow sevens heavyweights South Africa 14-12 in a see-sawing encounter where their opponents paid a steep price for dirty play.

South Africa struck first when speedster Seabelo Senatla crossed the line early on to lead 5-0 but Australia benefited from a penalty try in the second half after Springbok Rosko Specman shoulder barged Wallaby flyhalf Quade Cooper into touch.

Though South Africa again went ahead when captain Kyle Brown crashed over the line from close range, Australia were awarded another penalty try after Specman illegally blocked Ed Jenkins on a last-gasp counter-attack.

Cooper, who made his long-awaited sevens debut for Australia in pool play earlier this week, made no mistake with the conversion to put his team through to the final.

The Las Vegas event is the fifth stop on the 10-tournament World Series circuit. The teams then head to Vancouver, Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris and London over the coming months.

The World Series is providing a showcase for sevens as it prepares for its debut at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in August. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)