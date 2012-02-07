Feb 7 Rugby World Cup winner Sonny Bill
Williams has yet to prove he can cut it with the best of the
boxing world but the All Black looked every inch the brawler
when he came to blows with upcoming opponent Clarence Tillman at
the weigh-in on Tuesday.
American Tillman took exception to the New Zealand
powerhouse centre's trash-talking as they faced off at
Hamilton's Ringside Gym and gave him a shove.
Williams responded by punching him on the chin and took a
right hook to the face in return.
Australian professional boxer and former rugby league player
Anthony Mundine, a friend and stable mate of Williams under
manager Khoder Nasser, pulled Tillman to the ground and pushed
him into a nearby boxing ring.
Video footage posted on the Internet showed Williams
murmuring: "Don't call me homie" as the pair eyed each other
before they started swinging.
"If he wanted to I could fight right now," said Williams.
"It's on."
Fairfax media quoted Mundine as saying he thought Tillman
was out of line.
"I think he's flustered," he added. "That was a very
disrespectful thing to do. To dog shot someone like that, he's
lost all respect and honour as a warrior and I sure do hope that
Sonny makes him pay for that tomorrow night."
Tillman weighed in at over 128kg, more than 20kg heavier
than Williams, who has been permitted a limited number of fights
by the New Zealand Rugby Union in his one-year contract.
Williams has defeated a string of weak opponents and largely
failed to impress in his four fights.
Australia's amateur boxing team captain Luke Jackson branded
him "a joke" in local media last week and dismissed him as a
"good looking bloke ... but not much of a boxer."
Williams won by unanimous decision but was taken the
distance in six rounds against his last opponent, 43-year-old
Tongan Alipate Liava'a, who New Zealand media derided as a
"sickness beneficiary".
The 26-year-old Williams will take on 34-year-old Tillman,
who has a record of 11 wins, eight losses and two draws, for the
vacant New Zealand Professional Boxing Association belt at
Hamilton's Claudelands Event Centre on Wednesday.
Tillman replaced Richard Tutaki, who was scratched from the
fight after being arrested on a number of charges.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter
Rutherford; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more boxing stories