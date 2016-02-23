FACTBOX-Rugby-New Super Rugby format at a glance
SYDNEY, April 9 New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:
Feb 23 Factbox on the four teams in Africa 2 Conference in the Super Rugby competition:
SHARKS (Durban)
Coach: Gary Gold (second year)
Captain: Patrick Lambie
Last year: 11th (W-7, L-9)
Best performance: Runners-up (1996, 2001, 2007, 2012)
Forwards: Aaron Schramm, Barend Potgieter, Christiaan de Bruin, Coenie Oosthuizen, Dale Chadwick, David McDuling, Etienne Oosthuizen, Franco Marais, Francois Kleinhans, Gerhard Engelbrecht, Hyron Andrews, Jean Deysel, Jacques Potgieter, Kyle Cooper, Tendai Mtawarira, Lubabalo Mtyanda, Marcell Coetzee, Monde Hadebe, Mzamo Majola, Philip van der Walt, Renaldo Bothma, Ruan Botha, Sias Koen, Thomas du Toit.
Backs: Andre Esterhuizen, Cobus Reinach, Garth April, Heimar Williams, Innocent Radebe, JP Pietersen, Joe Pietersen, Johan Deysel, Lwazi Mvovo, Marius Louw, Michael Claassens, Odwa Ndungane, Patrick Lambie, Paul Jordaan, Sibusiso Nkosi, S'bura Sithole, Stefan Ungerer, Wandile Mjekevu, Willie le Roux.
LIONS (Johannesburg)
Coach: Johan Ackermann (fourth year)
Captain: Warren Whiteley
Last year: Eighth (W-9, D-1, L6)
Best performance: Third (2001)
Forwards: Robbie Coetzee, Steph de Witt, Ruan Dreyer, Corne Fourie, Robert Kruger, Ruaan Lerm, MB Lusaseni, Malcom Marx, Franco Mostert, Martin Muller, Julian Redelinghuys, Warwick Tecklenburg, Armand van der Merwe, Jacques van Rooyen Warren Whiteley, Fabian Booysen, Jano Venter, Ruan Ackermann, Cyle Brink, Victor Sekekete, Lourens Erasmus, JP du Preez, Andries Ferreira, Bobby de Wee, Ramone Samuels, Dylan Smith, Justin Ackerman, Pieter Scholtz.
Backs: Marnitz Boshoff, Andries Coetzee, Ruan Combrinck, Ross Cronje, Faf de Klerk, Stokkies Hanekom, Elton Jantjies, Jaco Kriel, Lionel Mapoe, Sampie Mastriet, Howard Mnisi, Courtnall Skosan, Jaco van der Walt, Anthony Volmink, Harold Vorster, JW Bell, Lloyd Greeff, Koch Marx, Selom Gavor, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Jacques Nel, Gerdus van der Walt, Ashlon Davids, Ricky Schroeder, Dillon Smit, Marco van Vuren.
KINGS (Port Elizabeth)
Coach: Deon Davids (first year)
Captain: Steven Sykes
Last year: Did not play
Best performance: 15th (2013)
Forwards: Aidon Davis, Chris Cloete, Cornell Hess, Cyril-John Velleman, Edgar Marutlulle, Jacobie Adriaanse, Jacques Engelbrecht, John-Charles Astle, Martin Ferreira, Phillip du Plessis, Schalk Ferreira, Schalk Oelofse, Sipato Junior Pokomela, Stefan Willemse, Steven Sykes, Tazz Fuzani, Thembelani Bholi, Tom Botha, Tyler Paul.
Backs: Elgar Watts, James Hall, JP du Plessis, Jurgen Visser, Kevin Luiters, Leighton Eksteen, Louis Fouche, Lukhanyo Am, Luzuko Vulindlu, Malcolm Jaer, Shane Gates, Siyanda Grey, Stefan Watermeyer.
JUGUARES (Buenos Aires)
Coach: Raul Perez (first year)
Captain: Agustin Creevy
Last year: First year
Best performance: First year
Forwards: Matias Alemanno, Felipe Arregui, Rodrigo Baez, Cristian Bartolini, Agustín Creevy, Santiago García Botta, Ramiro Herrera, Santiago Iglesias Valdez, Facundo Isa, Ignacio Larrague, Tomas Lavanini, Juan Manuel Leguizamón, Thomas Lezana, Pablo Matera, Julian Montoya, Lucas Noguera, Javier Ortega Desio, Guido Petti, Leonardo Senatore, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.
Backs: Gabriel Ascarate, Gonzalo Bertranou, Emiliano Boffelli, Thomas Carrió, Santiago Cordero, Jerónimo De la Fuente, Felipe Ezcurra, Santiago González Iglesias, Martin Landajo, Matías Moroni, Ramiro Moyano, Matías Orlando, Nicolás Sánchez, Joaquín Tuculet. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Peter Rutherford)
