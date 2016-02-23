FACTBOX-Rugby-New Super Rugby format at a glance
SYDNEY, April 9 New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:
Feb 23 Factbox on the five Australian teams in the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby competition:
NEW SOUTH WALES WARATAHS (Sydney)
Coach: Daryl Gibson (first year)
Captain: Dave Dennis, Michael Hooper
Last year's finish: Semi-finalists (W-11, L-5)
Best performance: Champions (2014)
Forwards: Jack Dempsey, Dennis, Ned Hanigan, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper, Tolu Latu, Sam Lousi, Dean Mumm, Wycliff Palu, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Hugh Roach, Benn Robinson, Paddy Ryan, Will Skelton, Angus Ta'avao, Jeremy Tilse, Brad Wilkin
Backs: Kurtley Beale, Matt Carraro, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Zac Guildford, Bryce Hegarty, Rob Horne, David Horwitz, Andrew Kellaway, Matt Lucas, Nick Phipps, Reece Robinson, Jim Stewart.
ACT BRUMBIES (Canberra)
Coach: Stephen Larkham (third year)
Co-captains: Stephen Moore, Christian Lealiifano
Last year's finish: Semi-finalists (W-10, L-6)
Best performance: Champions (2001, 2004)
Forwards: Robbie Abel, Allan Alaalatoa, Ben Alexander, Albert Anae, Rory Arnold, Jarrad Butler, Sam Carter, Blake Enever, Scott Fardy, Leslie Leulua'iali'i-Makin, Josh Mann-Rea, Stephen Moore, David Pocock, Scott Sio, Jordan Smiler, Ruan Smith, Tom Staniforth, Ita Vaea, Michael Wells.
Backs: Nigel Ah Wong, Robbie Coleman, Tomas Cubelli, James Dargaville, Michael Dowsett, Nick Jooste, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Lealiifano, Joe Powell, Andrew Smith, Henry Speight, Lausii Taliauli, Joe Tomane, Aidan Toua, Matt Toomua
MELBOURNE REBELS
Coach: Tony McGahan (Third year)
Captain: Nick Stirzaker
Last year: 10th (W-7, L-9)
Best performance: 10th (2015)
Forwards: Cruze Ah-Nau, Ryan Cocker, Steve Cummins, Colby Faingaa, Harley Fox, Scott Fuglistaller, Jamie Hagan, James Hanson, Sam Jeffries, Luke Jones, Pat Leafa, Sean McMahon, Tim Metcher, Jordy Reid, Culum Retallick, Siliva Siliva, Toby Smith, Adam Thomson, Lopeti Timani, Laurie Weeks
Backs: Paul Asquith, Cam Crawford, Jack Debreczeni, Tamati Ellison, Tom English, Mike Harris, Daniel Hawkins, Reece Hodge, Mitch Inman, Robert Leota, Ben Meehan, Sefanaia Naivalu, Jonah Placid, Dom Shipperley, Mick Snowden, Nic Stirzaker, Sione Tuipulotu
QUEENSLAND REDS (Brisbane)
Coach: Richard Graham (third year)
Captain: James Slipper
Last year's finish: 13th (W-4, L-12)
Best performance: Champions (2011)
Forwards: Curtis Browning, Ben Daley, Kane Douglas, Sef Fa'agase, Saia Faingaa, Lolo Fakaosilea, Liam Gill, Michael Gunn, Greg Holmes, Adam Korczyk, Ben Matwijow, Cadeyrn Neville, Pettowa Paraka, Andrew Ready, Jake Schatz, Slipper, Rob Simmons, Sam Talakai, Hendrik Tui, Lukhan Tui, Taniela Tupou
Backs: Anthony Faingaa, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Nick Frisby, Scott Gale, Ayumu Goromaru, Sam Greene, Karmichael Hunt, Samuela Kerevi, Chris Kuridrani, Junior Laloifi, Campbell Magnay, Jake McIntyre, Eto Nabuli, Duncan Paia'aua, Izaia Perese, Henry Taefu, Jamie-Jerry Taulagi, James Tuttle
WESTERN FORCE (Perth)
Coach: Michael Foley (Fourth year)
Captain: Matt Hodgson
Last year: 15th (W-3, L-13)
Best performance: Seventh (2007)
Forwards: Chris Alcock, Richard Arnold, Nathan Charles, Adam Coleman, Angus Cottrell, Pek Cowan, Tetera Faulkner, Ross Haylett-Petty, Chris Heiberg, Matt Hodgson, Oliver Hoskins, Kane Koteka, Steve Mafi, Ben McCalman, Guy Millar, Tom Sexton, Brynard Stander, Heath Tessman, Francois van Wyk, Rory Walton
Backs: Marcel Brache, Luke Burton, Peter Grant, Kyle Godwin, Dane Haylett-Petty, Brad Lacey, Jono Lance, Ryan Louwrens, Semisi Masirewa, Alby Mathewson, Ammon Matuauto, Luke Morahan, Albert Nikoro, Ian Prior, Solomoni Rasolea, Ben Tapuai (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
SYDNEY, April 9 New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:
April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Sunday RESULTS Western Force (Australia) 46 Southern Kings (South Africa) 41 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 6 0 188 123 2 26 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 5 0 285 107 4 24 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 172 119 4 24 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 4 0 168 152 2 18 5. Blues