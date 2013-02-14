Rugby-Tipuric set for 50th cap in unchanged Wales team
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
Feb 14 Factbox on the five Australia teams in the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby competition:
- - - -
QUEENSLAND REDS (Brisbane)
Coach: Ewen McKenzie (fourth year)
Captain: James Horwill
Last year: Third (W-11, L-5)
Best performance: Champions (2011)
- -
Forwards: Albert Anae, Ben Daley, Saia Faingaa, Liam Gill, James Hanson, James Horwill, Greg Holmes, Jono Owen, Eddie Quirk, Radike Samo, Jake Schatz, Rob Simmons, Beau Robinson, James Slipper, David McDuling, Adam Wallace-Harrison.
Backs: Quade Cooper, Rod Davies, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Anthony Faingaa, Nick Frisby, Will Genia, Michael Harris, Jono Lance, Digby Ioane, Ben Lucas, Luke Morahan, Dom Shipperley, Aidan Toua, Ben Tapuai.
- - - -
ACT BRUMBIES
Coach: Jake White (second year)
Captain: Ben Mowen
Last year's finish: Seventh (W-10, L-6)
Best performance: Champions (2001, 2004)
- -
Forwards: Fotu Auelua, Ben Alexander, Sam Carter, Scott Fardy, Colby Faingaa, Ruaidhri Murphy, Peter Kimlin, Joshua Mann-Rea, Stephen Moore, Ben Mowen, Dan Palmer, David Pocock, Leon Power, Scott Sio, Silvia Silvia, Jordan Smiler, Ruan Smith, Ita Vaea
Backs: Tom Cox, Robbie Coleman, Zack Holmes, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Lealiifano, Pat McCabe, Jesse Mogg, Ian Prior, Clyde Rathbone, Andrew Smith, Henry Speight, Mark Swanepoel, Matt Toomua, Jospeh Tomane, Stephen Van Der Walt, Nic White
- - - -
NEW SOUTH WALES WARATAHS
Coach: Michael Cheika (first year)
Captain: Dave Dennis
Last year's finish: 11th (W-4, L-12)
Best performance: Runners-up (2005, 2008)
- -
Forwards: Ollie Atkins, Mitchell Chapman, Dave Dennis, Kane Douglas, Damien Fitzpatrick, Luke Holmes, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper, Sekope Kepu, Pat McCutcheon, Wycliff Palu, Greg Peterson, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Paddy Ryan, Benn Robinson, Jeremy Tilse, Lopeti Timani, Sitaleki Timani, John Ulugia.
Backs: Adam Ashley-Cooper, Berrick Barnes, Peter Betham, Tom Carter, Cam Crawford, Bernard Foley, Israel Folau, Grayson Hart, Tom Kingston, Matt Lucas, Sam Lane, Brendan McKibbin, Drew Mitchell, Lachie Turner, Ben Volavola
- - - -
MELBOURNE REBELS (Melbourne)
Coach: Damien Hill (Second year)
Captain: Gareth Delve
Last year: 13th (W-4, L-12)
Best performance: 13th (2012)
- -
Forwards: Eddie Alohelei, Paul Alo-Emile, Tim Davidson, Gareth Delve, Scott Fuglistaller, Nic Henderson, Scott Higginbotham, Shota Horie, Luke Jones, James King, Cadeyrn Neville, Hugh Pyle, Ged Robinson, Jarrod Saffy, Chris Thomson, Laurie Weeks.
Backs: Kurtley Beale, Bryce Hegarty, Mitch Inman, Richard Kingi, Lachlan Mitchell, James O'Connor, Nick Phipps, Angus Roberts, Alex Rokobaro, Rory Sidey, Kinami Sitauti, Nic Stirzaker, Cooper Vuna, Jason Woodward.
- - - -
WESTERN FORCE (Perth)
Coach: Michael Foley (First year)
Captain: Matt Hodgson
Last year: 14th (w-3, L-13)
Best performance: Seventh (2007)
- -
Forwards: Chris Alcock, Phoenix Battye, Richard Brown, Nathan Charles, Angus Cottrell, Pek Cowan, Tetera Faulkner, Matt Hodgson, Kieran Longbottom, Toby Lynn, Salesi Ma'afu, Lachlan McCaffrey, Ben McCalman, Hugh McMeniman, Ben Whittaker, Sam Wykes.
Backs: Nick Cummins, Pat Dellit, Sias Ebersohn, Kyle Godwin, Jayden Hayward, Alfie Mafi, Alby Mathewson, Sam Norton-Knight, Junior Rasolea, Brett Sheehan, Winston Stanley, Ed Stubbs, Chris Tuatara-Morrison, Will Tupou.
