SYDNEY, March 15 Australia's injury problems suffered another blow ahead of this year's tour by the British and Irish Lions when Berrick Barnes sustained a suspected fractured wrist on Friday.

The versatile back, who has played for Australia at fly-half, fullback and centre, was hurt in the New South Wales Waratahs' Super Rugby encounter with the Cheetahs.

Barnes tackled giant lock Lodewyk De Jager midway through the first half and rolled away in agony, clutching his right wrist. He was replaced immediately by Rob Horne.

The 26-year-old Barnes, who made his 50th test appearance against Wales in December, has only just returned to action from a knee problem.

The injury means Barnes is likely to join David Pocock on the sidelines for the three-test series against the Lions after the openside flanker ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament playing for the ACT Brumbies against the Waratahs last week. (Editing by John O'Brien)