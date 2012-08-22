Aug 22 Former New Zealand coach Graham Henry has
returned to his roots in joining the Auckland Blues' revamped
coaching roster in a boost for the ailing Super Rugby side.
Henry, who oversaw the All Blacks' World Cup win on home
soil last year, joins as technical adviser and defence
specialist from 2013 under head coach John Kirwan, the team said
on their website on Wednesday. (www.blues.co.nz)
Prior to his 2004-2011 stint with the All Blacks, Henry
coached the Blues from 1996-1998, winning the inaugural Super 12
rugby title in 1996 and again the following year.
Henry reunites with former All Blacks specialist skills
coach Mick Byrne, who will be forwards and kicking coach with
the Blues.
Grant Doorey, who assisted Kirwan during his 2007-2011
tenure as head coach of Japan, has been named as skills and
backline coach to complete the high-profile line-up.
"I'm thrilled with this coaching team. The experience and
individual expertise these three men offer is exciting for me as
head coach, for the Blues and our supporters," Kirwan said.
Kirwan, named head coach last month, replaced Pat Lam, who
spent four years in charge of the team in New Zealand's largest
city. Lam was asked to re-apply for his position as the Blues
lurched through a terrible season to finish 12th in the 15-team
southern hemisphere provincial competition.
Henry stepped down from the All Blacks in the wake of the
team's World Cup triumph, but will be reacquainted with a number
of his former charges who, despite big expectations, failed to
fire for the Blues last season.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)