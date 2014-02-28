Feb 28 A rampant Blues side scored four tries in 13 minutes to overcome an early deficit and storm to a 35-24 victory against fellow New Zealanders the Crusaders in a Super Rugby match at Eden Park on Friday.

The visiting Crusaders charged out to a 17-3 lead courtesy of tries from hooker Corey Flynn and fullback Colin Slade in the first half-hour but were left stunned as the Blues hit back with two tries on either side of halftime.

Superbly marshalled by scrumhalf Piri Weepu, the Blues reeled in the Crusaders with tries by wingers Frank Halai and Tevita Li to trail by just two points at the break, before centres George Moala and Jackson Willison helped the home side surge ahead with two quick touchdowns after the interval.

Centre Ryan Crotty scored a late try to flatter the scoreline for the Crusaders, who are winless from their first two games after losing to the defending champion Chiefs in their season-opener.

Flyhalf Simon Hickey booted three penalties and three conversions to record a 15-point haul for the Blues, whose four-try tally secured a bonus point and their first win in their second game of the season. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by John O'Brien)