May 2 Auckland Blues ran in five tries in an emphatic 44-14 victory over the struggling Queensland Reds at Eden Park on Friday, their first win in their last five meetings with the 2011 Super Rugby champions.

All Black Ma'a Nonu played a part in tries for his fellow centre Jackson Willison, winger Lolagi Visinia and scrumhalf Bryn Hall before lock Tom Donnelly crossed to earn the bonus point and put the home side 34-0 up after 51 minutes.

Debutant back Ihaia West raced away and scored the fifth try a minute from time to give the Blues five wins from five at home this season and put them right into the fight for the playoffs.

Forwards Ben Daley and James Horwill bulldozed over for tries from close range as the Reds fought back in the second half but another disjointed performance in a fourth straight defeat will only increase the pressure on coach Richard Graham. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)