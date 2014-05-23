Rugby-All Black Dagg to have knee surgery, up to six weeks out
WELLINGTON, March 15 All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg is to undergo knee surgery that could keep him out of the game for up to six weeks, the Canterbury Crusaders said on Wednesday.
March 23 The Sharks put in another defiant defensive performance to claim a 29-23 victory over the Auckland Blues and extend their lead at the top of the Super Rugby standings on Friday.
Tries from skipper Bismark Du Plessis and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and 16 points from the boot of Francois Steyn kept the visitors ahead on the scoreboard but it was their resolute defence that won them a 10th straight victory over the Blues.
The Blues, who had been unbeaten at home this season, enjoyed the majority of possession and matched the Sharks' try count with scores from flanker Luke Braid and winger Tevita Li but were unable to break through in a tense last 10 minutes.
After their equally impressive victory over the Canterbury Crusaders with 14 men last week, the Sharks will return to Durban clear leaders in the South African conference and already almost certain of a place in the playoffs. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
WELLINGTON, March 15 All Blacks scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow has joined Waikato Chiefs team mate Aaron Cruden and Auckland Blues prop Charlie Faumuina in signing with a French club for next season.
LONDON, March 14 England coach Eddie Jones has named un unchanged 25-man squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Ireland in Dublin when his side can claim a second successive Grand Slam.