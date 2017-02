WELLINGTON, July 17 Former All Blacks winger John Kirwan has been named as the new coach of the struggling Auckland Blues Super Rugby franchise, the team said on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old Kirwan, who also coached the Italy and Japan national teams, replaces Pat Lam, who spent four years in charge of the team in New Zealand's largest city.

The New Zealand Rugby Union had opened the job up for applications as the Blues lurched through a terrible season, finishing 12th in the southern hemisphere provincial competition.

Kirwan, an Auckland provincial stalwart, coached Italy from 2002-2005 and Japan from 2007-2011, including at last year's rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

