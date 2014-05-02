May 2 The Auckland Blues have lost their second flyhalf in two weeks after Chris Noakes decided to leave Super Rugby at the end of the season and join London Irish in the English Premiership.

Noakes' decision to leave the franchise follows that of rugby league convert Benji Marshall, who was released last week after his failure to adapt to the 15-man code.

"Chris is a very accomplished flyhalf," London Irish director of rugby Brian Smith said on the club's website. "He's a prolific goal kicker with a 75 percent average in the Super 15 and he knows how to get a backline moving.

"He is also eligible to play for England and we feel he is very well suited to the European game."

Noakes, who has signed a two-year deal with the Exiles, played for both the Otago Highlanders and Blues in Super Rugby.

The 28-year-old had neck surgery last year and has played three games for the Blues this season, though suffered a heavy head knock against the Wellington Hurricanes and missed last week's game against New South Wales.

He was not considered for Auckland's match against Queensland on Saturday.

