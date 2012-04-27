Rugby-Carter returns to NZ for holiday after drink-driving incident
WELLINGTON, Feb 18 Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter has returned to New Zealand for a planned holiday after he failed a drink-driving test in Paris earlier this week.
April 27 The Queensland Reds (Australia) beat the Auckland Blues (New Zealand) 23-11 (halftime 15-8) in their Super Rugby match at Eden Park, Auckland, on Friday.
Scorers:
Reds - Tries: Digby Ioane, Luke Morahan, Dom Shipperley; Conversions: Mike Harris; Penalties: Harris (2)
Blues - Tries: Luke Braid; Penalties: Gareth Anscombe (2)
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Gloucester Rugby 31 Saracens 23 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 14 11 1 2 450 312 8 54 2. Saracens 15 10 1 4 353 202 7 49 3. Exeter Chiefs 14 7 3 4 372 274 10 44 4. Bath Rugby 14 9 0 5 326 246 7 43 5. Leicester Tigers 14 8 0 6 319 274 6 38 6. Harlequins 14 8 0 6 322 319 5 37 7.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday RESULTS Leinster 39 Edinburgh Rugby 10 Scarlets 42 Zebre 7 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Leinster 15 12 0 3 452 249 8 56 2. Munster 14 12 0 2 367 181 7 55 3. Ospreys 14 11 0 3 413 193 10 54 4. Scarlets 15 11 0 4 330 237 5 49 5. Glasgow Warriors 14 8 0 6 326 280 9 41