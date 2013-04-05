HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week three
March 10 Highlights from week three of Super Rugby:
April 5 Auckland Blues (New Zealand) 29 beat Otago Highlanders (New Zealand) 18 (halftime 12-13) in their Super Rugby match in Auckland on Friday.
Scorers:
Auckland Blues - Tries: Steven Luatua, Angus Ta'avao, Piri Weepu (2); Conversions: Chris Noakes (2), Baden Kerr; Penalties: Noakes
Otago Highlanders - Tries: Ben Smith, Phil Burleigh; Conversions: Colin Slade; Penalties: Slade (2) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 10 Highlights from week three of Super Rugby:
* Had been close to staying in England (Updates with fresh quotes)
March 9 List of most successive test wins by top-tier rugby nations: Total Country Span End 18 New Zealand (2015-2016) v Ireland 29-40 17 England (2015-ongoing) New Zealand (2013-2014) v Australia 12-12 South Africa (1997-1998) v England 7-13 New Zealand (1965-1969) v South Africa 6-17 (1970) 16 New Zealand (2011-2012) v Australia 18-18 15 South Africa (1994-1996)