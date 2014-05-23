Rugby-All Black Dagg to have knee surgery, up to six weeks out
WELLINGTON, March 15 All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg is to undergo knee surgery that could keep him out of the game for up to six weeks, the Canterbury Crusaders said on Wednesday.
May 23 Sharks (South Africa) beat Auckland Blues (New Zealand) 29-23 (halftime 16-6) in a Super Rugby match in Albany, New Zealand on Friday.
Scorers:
Blues - Tries: Luke Braid, Tevita Li; Conversions: Simon Hickey, Ihaia West; Penalties: Hickey (2), West (1)
Sharks - Tries: Bismark Du Plessis, Cobus Reinach; Conversions: Francois Steyn (2); Penalties: Steyn (3), SP Marais; Drop Goal: Steyn (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
WELLINGTON, March 15 All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg is to undergo knee surgery that could keep him out of the game for up to six weeks, the Canterbury Crusaders said on Wednesday.
WELLINGTON, March 15 All Blacks scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow has joined Waikato Chiefs team mate Aaron Cruden and Auckland Blues prop Charlie Faumuina in signing with a French club for next season.
LONDON, March 14 England coach Eddie Jones has named un unchanged 25-man squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Ireland in Dublin when his side can claim a second successive Grand Slam.