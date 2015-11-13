MELBOURNE Nov 13 The ACT Brumbies have signed Argentina scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli on a two-year deal, the Super Rugby team said on Friday.

The 45-test halfback played a key role in the Pumas' run to the World Cup semi-finals but will face off against many of his compatriots when Argentina enters the majority of its first team in the expanded southern hemisphere provincial competition next year.

He offers a timely replacement for Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White, who has departed Canberra to play in France.

"We've seen through his performances in the Rugby Championship and the great form he showed at the Rugby World Cup, particularly against the All Blacks, Tomas has the necessary skills and knowledge of the game to successfully fit into our structure, and be a game-breaker in Super Rugby," Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said in a statement.

Semi-finalists in Super Rugby this year, the twice champion Brumbies open their 2016 season against the Wellington Hurricanes in Canberra on Feb. 26.

