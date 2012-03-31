March 31 The Sharks survived a late challenge to
break a 14-year drought in Canberra by grinding down the ACT
Brumbies 29-26 in their Super Rugby match on Saturday.
The Brumbies' replacement Nic White snatched an 80th minute
try and Christan Lealiifano's conversion put the home side
within three points but the Sharks repelled a desperate drive
after the whistle to notch their first win at Canberra Stadium
since 1998.
"It was a great encounter, both teams played some real
running rugby ... I'm very proud of the boys," Sharks captain
Keegan Daniel said in a pitchside interview.
"We haven't had too much success here or in Sydney, so we're
very happy to pull off a win here."
Fullback Riaan Viljoen scored a brace of tries in the first
half and flanker Willem Alberts added another after the break
before winger Lwazi Mvovo scored a fourth in the 62nd minute to
give the Durban-based Sharks a bonus point.
The win was the Sharks' third from six matches in the season
and was made easier by a pair of howling errors from the
Brumbies.
The hosts were kicking themselves six minutes before
halftime when winger Odwa Ndugane intercepted an ambitious pass
and fed Viljoen for the Sharks' second try.
Another shambolic error in defence gifted the Sharks their
third and a six-point lead four minutes after the break.
Flyhalf Matt Toomua knocked the ball out of the air back
towards the Brumbies' try-line where winger Henry Speight
fumbled, allowing Sharks flanker Alberts to poke the ball over
with his foot and fall on top of it at the left post.
The match began as an arm wrestle, but Viljoen drew first
blood for the Sharks with his first try in the 21st minute after
receiving a long pass from a quickly taken penalty.
Fullback Jesse Mogg struck back for the Brumbies seven
minutes later with an inspirational try, streaming down the
right wing and collecting his own kick a few metres shy of the
line before touching down under the posts.
The Brumbies held a one-point lead at halftime but were
repeatedly denied after the break by desperate defence on the
line.
The Sharks counter-attacked brilliantly after weathering a
15-phase assault that covered the breadth of their line, with
lock Steven Sykes thundering down the left before dishing inside
to jet-heeled winger Mvovo at the halfway mark.
Mvovo burned away from the chasing Pat McCabe to score his
try and put the Sharks in front 27-19 with less than a quarter
left.
White's unlikely last-gasp try, stepping a defender before
crossing near the left corner, raised the hopes of baying fans
at the stadium but prop Ben Alexander's desperate charge toward
the line saw the ball spill free and allow the Sharks to boot it
into touch to secure victory.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Patrick
Johnston)
Please double-click on:
for more rugby stories