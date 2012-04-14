April 14 ACT Brumbies blew the Melbourne Rebels away with four first-half tries before running out 37-6 winners in Canberra to cement their position at the top of the Australian Super Rugby conference on Saturday.

Two tries from Scott Fardy as well as scores from Pat McCabe, Michael Hooper and Ben Mowen gave the Brumbies a bonus point victory to resume their revival under coach Jake White after defeats in their last two outings.

The Rebels had been looking to back up their shock win over the Auckland Blues last week but their defence was poor and the talented backline trio of Danny Cipriani, James O'Connor and Kurtley Beale were given few chances to show their skills.

"We weren't happy with the way we played last week," Brumbies skipper Mowen said in a pitchside interview. "We needed to get across the gainline before we went out wide and in the first 40 minutes we built that platform."

Wallaby centre McCabe opened the floodgates when he ran straight through an O'Connor tackle to score under the posts in the 18th minute but it was two tries in two minutes soon afterwards that broke the Rebels.

First openside flanker Hooper powered through three tacklers to touch down in the 24th minute before O'Connor was caught in possession with lock Fardy bulldozing his way across the line from the resultant turnover.

Rebels skipper Gareth Delve was sin-binned for a deliberate foul just after the half hour mark and he was still sitting on the touchline when another McCabe break gave flanker Mowen the fourth try three minutes before halftime.

The Rebels tightened things up in the second half but were unable to breach the twice-champions' line as a combination of errors and strong Brumbies defence stymied their efforts leaving them with just two wins from seven matches this season.

Fardy added his second try with another tackle-busting run 13 minutes from time but by that stage the destiny of the spoils was in no doubt.

"We just weren't at the races, especially in the first 30, we didn't step up and make our tackles," said disappointed Welshman Delve. "I thought they played really solid, smart rugby and they'll go well."

