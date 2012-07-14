July 14 The ACT Brumbies lost their last regular season Super Rugby match 30-16 to the Auckland Blues on Saturday to give the Queensland Reds a chance of snatching the Australian conference title.

The Brumbies needed just a single point in Canberra to secure a position in the top three of the final standings and a first trip to the playoffs since 2004 but were well-beaten by the Blues.

The defending champion Reds can now retain the Australian title with a bonus point victory over the New South Wales Waratahs in Brisbane later on Saturday, which would leave the Brumbies needing to rely on other results to make the playoffs.

The Blues were already well out of contention after a hugely disappointing season but first half tries from Liaki Moli, Daniel Braid and Hadleigh Parkes were enough to fire them to their fourth victory of the year. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)