April 27 Winger Henry Speight was the beneficiary of an impressive ACT Brumbies performance as the Australian side moved back to the top of the Super Rugby table following a 41-7 victory over the Western Force in Canberra on Saturday.

Speight scored twice for the home side as they notched a bonus-point by scoring four tries before halftime and jumped to the top of the table on 40 points.

Their victory ensured they also took hold of the Australian conference ahead of the Queensland Reds (37).

"We had an extremely strong first 20 minutes that set us up for the game," Brumbies captain Ben Mowen said. "We know what end of the comp this is now and we know that we can't have a down week."

Speight scored both of his tries in the first half as the Brumbies produced patient, clinical rugby on attack and ruthless aggression on defence.

The pack secured possession, the ball runners like Mowen and fellow loose forward Fotu Auelua punched over the advantage line or through the defence and then once the Force players had been committed in close, they spun it wide.

Fullback Jesse Mogg and Tevita Kuridrani also scored first half tries for the home side, while inside centre Christian Lealiifano slotted three conversions - two from the right hand touchline - and a penalty to give them a 29-0 lead at the break.

With the game in the bag the Brumbies buttoned off but were still dominant after the break, no more exhibited when winger Joe Tomane scored his side's fifth try despite having hooker Stephen Moore in the sinbin.

Brumbies replacement hooker Siliva Siliva scored his first Super Rugby try before the Force finally converted one of their opportunities on attack when captain Matt Hodgson grabbed a consolation try in the final 10 minutes. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)