June 7 A depleted ACT Brumbies side qualified for the Super Rugby playoffs by thrashing the Melbourne Rebels 39-17 in their Super Rugby match at Canberra Stadium on Friday.

With both teams missing their best players due to Australia duty for the British and Irish Lions tour, the Brumbies jumped out of the blocks with two tries in the opening 11 minutes and ran in another four after halftime.

Outside centre Clyde Rathbone scored a brace of tries, with Scott Sio, Henry Speight, Colby Faingaa and Zack Holmes all crossing to complete a dominant win for the Brumbies.

Tom English and Paul Alo-Emile scored the tries for the Rebels, who trailed 10-3 at halftime before being overwhelmed after the break.

Victory means the Brumbies are guaranteed to finish in the top six of the southern hemisphere competition and earn a playoffs berth after agonisingly missing out last year by losing their last match of the regular season.

The winners of each of the Australian, South African and New Zealand conferences earn automatic playoff berths with three other places awarded to next best sides.

The bonus-point victory gave the Brumbies, coached by Jake White, a near-unassailable lead over the Queensland Reds in the Australian conference.

The win was soured partly by an injury to stand-in captain Nic White, who came off the field with an apparent shoulder problem early in the first half.

