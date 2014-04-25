April 25 The ACT Brumbies scored 15 points when Waikato Chiefs replacement winger James Lowe was sinbinned in the second half to avenge their loss in the final last year with a 41-23 victory in their Super Rugby clash in Canberra on Friday.

Lowe was given a yellow card for foot-tripping Brumbies winger Joe Tomane and the home side capitalised with two tries to centre Tevita Kuridrani and a penalty and conversion to scrumhalf Nic White to blow their lead out to 33-9.

Tomane and flyhalf Matt Toomua scored earlier tries for the home side, who moved to 30 points and extended their lead in the Australian conference after the New South Wales Waratahs (24) were beaten by the Auckland Blues earlier on Friday.

The Chiefs had been in the game at 13-9 down shortly after halftime when Gareth Anscombe slotted his third penalty before the yellow card and saved face with late tries to replacement scrumhalf Brad Weber and prop Josh Hohneck, though Toomua's second try after the final hooter rubbed salt into their wound. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)