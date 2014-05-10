May 10 The ACT Brumbies prevailed in an attritional kicking game to hold off the Super Rugby-leading Sharks 16-9 at home on a soggy night in Canberra on Saturday.

With both teams playing for territory in incessant rain at Canberra Stadium, the Brumbies scored the only try through lock Sam Carter in the 62nd minute.

Inside centre Christian Lealiifano's subsequent conversion gave the home side a seven-point lead which they grimly held to the finish.

Cementing their place at the top of the Australian conference, the Brumbies also enjoyed a win over their former coach Jake White, who walked out on the Canberra team last year midway through a four-year contract to join the Sharks.

