May 31 The ACT Brumbies put their Super Rugby campaign back on track after a comprehensive 37-10 bonus-point victory over the Melbourne Rebels in an all-Australian clash on Saturday.

The Brumbies were top of the Australian conference before leaving for South Africa earlier this month, but losses to the Cheetahs and the Bulls saw last year's runners-up drop out of the top six.

Flyhalf Matt Toomua ran in two tries to stake his claim for a Wallabies spot for the upcoming test series against France as the Brumbies bounced back with a six-try to one victory in Canberra.

Solid in defence, the Brumbies got on the board after three minutes and booked a four-try bonus point by the 30th minute, never relaxing their grip on the lop-sided contest.