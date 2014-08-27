MELBOURNE Aug 27 Wallabies hooker Stephen Moore has been named captain of the ACT Brumbies, despite the likelihood of missing part of next year's Super Rugby season as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

Australia's most seasoned test hooker with 92 caps, Moore ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament just minutes into his debut as Wallabies captain against France in June and is not expected to be fit until March next year.

Moore replaces former captain Ben Mowen, who has quit the Canberra-based team to play rugby in France.

"2015 will be my seventh year playing and living in Canberra, I've made a home here and it's an honour to be able to represent the region in this way," Moore said in a team release.

Super Rugby champions in 2001 and 2004, the Stephen Larkham-coached Brumbies reached the semi-finals of this year's competition.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)