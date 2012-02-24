Feb 24 A new-look ACT Brumbies gave new coach Jake White a winning start to his career in Australia as they held off the Western Force 19-17 in their Super Rugby clash in Canberra on Friday.

Former South Africa World Cup winning coach White took over the under-performing Brumbies this season and has cleared out several of the side's established players, giving six players in his 22-match day squad their first Super Rugby callup as he looks to rebuild the side.

Both teams were heavily penalised by New Zealand referee Bryce Lawrence for multiple indiscretions at the breakdown or by being in front of the kicker as they looked to play a territory-dominated game with little width or adventure in their attack.

Force flyhalf James Stannard slotted four of his five penalty attempts in the first half, while Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White was successful with three of his five shots at goal.

The Brumbies' scrum, which had demolished the Force's pack in one scrum shortly before the break, provided the platform for second half tries to winger Jesse Mogg and fullback Robbie Coleman as the Canberra-based side finally chanced their arm and brought their young backline into play.

The Force continued with their conservative plan and managed to hold onto the ball with decent field position for a series of phases and hammered at the Brumbies' line before Stannard scored in the corner.

Both White and Stannard lost all sense of direction of the posts in the second half with White missing three shots at goal, while Stannard missed with two.

