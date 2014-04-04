April 4 Wallabies centre Pat McCabe scored two tries as the ACT Brumbies put their Super Rugby title charge firmly back on track with a convincing 26-9 victory over the Auckland Blues in a wet Canberra on Friday.

McCabe, returning this season after twice breaking his neck, crossed either side of halftime with typically uncomplicated finishes to help last year's runners-up rebound from their stunning loss to the Melbourne Rebels last weekend.

The disciplined Brumbies' defence and some fine tactical kicking kept the vaunted Blues attack tryless and the visitors had to be satisfied with three penalties from flyhalf Simon Hickey as their struggles on the road continued.

Livewire winger Robbie Coleman scored the third and final try to give the Brumbies a 23-9 lead 16 minutes into the second half and, for all their power and pace, the error-prone Blues never looked like reducing the deficit. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)