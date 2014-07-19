SYDNEY, July 19 ACT Brumbies held off a Waikato Chiefs fightback to bring an end to the New Zealanders' quest for a third straight Super Rugby title with a 32-30 victory in a breathless playoff match in Canberra on Saturday.

Tries from Nic White, Robbie Coleman, Jesse Mogg and Jarrad Butler gave the hosts a measure of revenge for their defeat in last year's final and earned them a place in next week's semi-finals, most likely against the New South Wales Waratahs.

The Chiefs were trailing 22-3 after 29 minutes but stormed back with tries from Bundee Aki, Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Tim Nanai-Williams to level the scores at 25-25 with 25 minutes of the contest remaining.

Flanker Butler scored from a rolling maul five minutes later, though, and Chiefs flyhalf Aaron Cruden's failure to convert replacement back Gareth Anscombe's 77th minute try ultimately proved decisive. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)