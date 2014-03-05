March 5 Wallabies flanker David Pocock has been ruled out of the rest of the Super Rugby season after undergoing a second reconstruction on his troublesome left knee.

The 25-year-old was injured in the ACT Brumbies' win over Western Force in Perth on Saturday.

An arthroscopy on Wednesday confirmed he had re-ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, the Brumbies said in a statement.

"Having worked so hard to get himself back to peak physical condition over the last 12 months it's impossible not to feel for David," rugby director Laurie Fisher said.

"Only yesterday he was speaking about how much enjoyment he'd been getting out of his rugby this year so to have him sitting out the rest of our campaign is bitterly disappointing for him and the rest of the team.

"What we must remember is that David is still young and will have more opportunities to play professional rugby in the future."

One of rugby's best openside flankers when fit, Pocock's knee broke down only three games into the Brumbies' season last year. That followed another serious knee injury that curtailed his international campaign with the Wallabies in 2012.

The second knee reconstruction would almost certainly put paid to his hopes of being fit for the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship between Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina, starting in August.

The Brumbies, who made the Super Rugby final last year, have also lost powerful number eight Fotu Auelua, who is expected to be out for three months after tearing a medial knee ligament during pre-season.

The Brumbies play the Hurricanes in Wellington on Friday, seeking their second win from their third game of the southern hemisphere tournament. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Josh Reich)