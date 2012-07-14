Rugby-Former All Black Carter apologises after drink-driving reports
PARIS, Feb 16 Former New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
July 14 Auckland Blues (New Zealand) beat ACT Brumbies (Australia) 30-16 (halftime 21-13) in a Super Rugby match at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
Scorers:
Brumbies - Tries: Henry Speight; Conversions: Zack Holmes; Penalties: Holmes (2), Jesse Mogg
Blues - Tries: Liaki Moli, Daniel Braid, Hadleigh Parkes; Conversions: Piri Weepu (3); Penalties: Weepu (2), Michael Hobbes. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 Connacht coach Pat Lam has fired back at his All Blacks counterpart Steve Hansen after being singled out for criticism and called an "ex-New Zealander" for his role in coaxing Steven Luatua to English club rugby next year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 A permanent three-man committee will review all incidents of foul play in Super Rugby this year in an effort to bring more consistency to the disciplinary process, southern hemisphere rugby bosses said on Thursday.