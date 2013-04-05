HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week three
March 10 Highlights from week three of Super Rugby:
April 5 ACT Brumbies (Australia) 28 drew with Southern Kings (South Africa) 28 (halftime 19-14) in their Super Rugby match in Canberra on Friday.
Scorers:
ACT Brumbies - Tries: Henry Speight, Joe Tomane; Penalties: Christian Lealiifano (5), Nic White
Southern Kings - Tries: Schalk Ferreira, Wimpie van der Walt, Cornell du Preez (2); Conversions: George Whitehead (3), Demetri Catrakilis
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury)
