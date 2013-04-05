FACTBOX-Rugby-List of most successive top tier test wins

March 9 List of most successive test wins by top-tier rugby nations: Total Country Span End 18 New Zealand (2015-2016) v Ireland 29-40 17 England (2015-ongoing) New Zealand (2013-2014) v Australia 12-12 South Africa (1997-1998) v England 7-13 New Zealand (1965-1969) v South Africa 6-17 (1970) 16 New Zealand (2011-2012) v Australia 18-18 15 South Africa (1994-1996)