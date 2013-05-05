HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
March 2 Highlights from week two of Super Rugby:
May 5 The Canterbury Crusaders (New Zealand) beat the ACT Brumbies (Australia) 30-23 (halftime 10-10) in a Super Rugby match in Canberra on Saturday.
Scores:
Brumbies - Tries: Matt Toomua, Ben Mowen; Conversions: Christian Lealiifano, Toomua; Penalties: Lealiifano (3)
Crusaders - Tries: Andy Ellis, Zac Guilford, Israel Dagg; Conversions: Dan Carter (3); Penalties: Carter (3) (Compiled by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 2 Highlights from week two of Super Rugby:
March 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Thursday RESULTS Western Force (Australia) 26 Reds (Australia) 19 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 1 0 83 17 1 5 2. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 56 18 1 5 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 24 15 1 5 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 1 0 17 13 0 4 5. Highlanders (New Zealand)
DUBLIN, March 2 Ireland added fit-again Jared Payne to their squad for the final two Six Nations games against Wales and England, giving coach Joe Schmidt an extra backline option as he bids for a third Six Nations title in four years.