May 26 Queensland Reds (Australia) beat the ACT Brumbies (Australia) 13-12 (halftime 10-6) in their Super Rugby match at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.

Scorers:

Brumbies - Penalties: Zack Holmes (4)

Reds - Tries: Luke Morahan; Conversion: Mike Harris; Penalties: Harris (2)

