MELBOURNE, April 18 Former Australia flanker George Smith will remain with Super Rugby side ACT Brumbies until the end of the current season after his Japanese club Suntory approved his contract extension, a Brumbies team spokesman told Reuters.

Smith's contract extension is likely to clear his way back into the frame for Wallabies selection ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour in June and July. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)