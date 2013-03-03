CAPE TOWN, March 3 Bulls' hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle has been cited for dangerous contact in Saturday's 36-26 Super Rugby victory over Western Force at Loftus Versveld in Pretoria.

Ralepelle is alleged to have charged into a ruck without using his arms and striking Force winger Alfi Mafi.

On-field officials did not hand out a penalty for the offence, but after reviewing match footage the citing commissioner deemed the incident worthy of a red card.

The judicial officer for the hearing will be Jannie Lubbe SC and he will hear the case at 1530 GMT on Monday.

Lions' Butch James pled guilty to a similar offence in last year's Super Rugby competition and received a four-week suspension. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Peter Rutherford)