PRETORIA, South Africa, March 10 Gareth Anscombe scored all his team's points as the Auckland Blues beat the Bulls 29-23 in their Super Rugby match on Saturday.

The flyhalf, making his first start in the competition, picked up two tries, two conversions and five penalties to help the Blues record their first win at Loftus Versfeld since 2003.

The home team were left to rue the poor form of their usually reliable flyhalf Morne Steyn who missed two conversions and two penalty attempts.

"The Bulls put us under a lot of pressure in the first half. In the second we couldn't afford to play in our own half and it was a matter of taking the chances when they came our way," Blues captain Keven Mealamu said.

"There is a lot of belief among the boys and it's a matter of keeping our heads down now and working."

The Blues endured a rocky start to their campaign, losing their first two matches, but Anscombe made his mark against the Bulls in the second minute when he scooped up a loose pass on the halfway line before outstripping the defence.

The 20-year-old converted his try before booting a 50-metre penalty but in the 13th minute the visitors were reduced to 14 men when lock Ali Williams was yellow-carded for deliberately collapsing a maul.

Two minutes later the Bulls took advantage of their numerical superiority when Pierre Spies barged his way over for an unconverted try.

Anscombe and Steyn traded penalties but the Blues ended the half 20-8 up after the visiting flyhalf collected his second try by rounding off a sparkling move that started deep in his own territory.

Steyn scored the first points of the second half with a penalty but Anscombe nailed two penalties of his own as the Blues stretched their lead to 26-11.

Bulls left wing Bjorn Basson dashed over for a try to make the score 23-16 with eight minutes to play.

Anscombe then kicked a massive 56-metre penalty to make sure of the win despite Basson grabbing his second try in the dying seconds.

