PRETORIA, South Africa, June 2 - The Stormers hung on to top
spot in the South African Conference with a 19-14 victory in the
SuperRugby derby at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Trailing 14-9 the Stormers were pinned back in their own
territory for most of the second half by the Bulls' dominant
forwards but the unerring boot of flyhalf Peter Grant landed a
penalty before wing Bryan Habana scored a 69th-minute try.
The Bulls' percentage rugby seemed to be wearing down the
Stormers as flyhalf Morne Steyn kicked three penalties and
number eight Pierre Spies muscled over for a try after a free
kick from a lineout inside the Stormers 22.
But it was the only try the Stormers' brilliant defensive
system allowed, despite the Bulls spending 66 percent of the
match in their territory.
The decisive moment came when flank Siya Kolisi, an enormous
defensive presence throughout, superbly evaded two on-rushing
Bulls defenders and raced into the 22 where he fired a pinpoint
pass to Habana to score against his old club.
Grant kicked the conversion to stretch the lead to 19-14 and
ensure the Bulls had to score a try in the last 10 minutes.
With the Lions dealing a mortal blow to the Sharks with
their shock victory in Johannesburg earlier on Saturday, the
Stormers are now five points clear at the top of the South
African Conference with three matches to play against the lowly
Lions, Cheetahs and Rebels.
The Stormers are on 54 points, in second place in the
overall standings, with the Bulls on 49 and the Sharks on 45
with just two matches to play.
