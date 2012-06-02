PRETORIA, South Africa, June 2 - The Stormers hung on to top spot in the South African Conference with a 19-14 victory in the SuperRugby derby at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Trailing 14-9 the Stormers were pinned back in their own territory for most of the second half by the Bulls' dominant forwards but the unerring boot of flyhalf Peter Grant landed a penalty before wing Bryan Habana scored a 69th-minute try.

The Bulls' percentage rugby seemed to be wearing down the Stormers as flyhalf Morne Steyn kicked three penalties and number eight Pierre Spies muscled over for a try after a free kick from a lineout inside the Stormers 22.

But it was the only try the Stormers' brilliant defensive system allowed, despite the Bulls spending 66 percent of the match in their territory.

The decisive moment came when flank Siya Kolisi, an enormous defensive presence throughout, superbly evaded two on-rushing Bulls defenders and raced into the 22 where he fired a pinpoint pass to Habana to score against his old club.

Grant kicked the conversion to stretch the lead to 19-14 and ensure the Bulls had to score a try in the last 10 minutes.

With the Lions dealing a mortal blow to the Sharks with their shock victory in Johannesburg earlier on Saturday, the Stormers are now five points clear at the top of the South African Conference with three matches to play against the lowly Lions, Cheetahs and Rebels.

The Stormers are on 54 points, in second place in the overall standings, with the Bulls on 49 and the Sharks on 45 with just two matches to play.

