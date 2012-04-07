PRETORIA, South Africa, April 7 The Canterbury Crusaders wasted the early advantage and were then accused of two counts of eye-gouging by the Northern Bulls as the New Zealanders were beaten 32-30 by the South African team in their SuperRugby match on Saturday.

Referee Jaco Peyper issued white cards for further consideration of television evidence by the citing commissioner after Bulls hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle and captain Pierre Spies accused the Crusaders of eye-gouging them in the ruck.

The Bulls won penalties for other ruck offences at the same time, with flyhalf Morne Steyn kicking both to bring the home side to within a point of the Crusaders at 13-12.

The Bulls then surged into the lead in the 44th minute when loosehead prop Dean Greyling threw an outrageous dummy before charging to the try-line.

Steyn converted to give the three-times champions a 19-13 lead.

Replacement centre Tom Taylor and Steyn exchanged penalties before the Bulls opened up a 32-16 lead with nine minutes remaining thanks to another penalty by Steyn and a try by centre Wynand Olivier, who was able to dot down the bouncing ball in the in-goal area .

The desperate Crusaders held sway in the last seven minutes as wing Sean Maitland's weaving run pulled apart the Bulls' defence and his fellow wing Zac Guildford showed good hands to take the try-scoring pass. Dan Carter's conversion closed the gap to 23-32.

Replacement fullback Tom Marshall burst through to score and Carter converted but was left to rue his 64th-minute penalty miss from the middle of the field.

The Bulls defended stoutly in the closing moments to hold off the seven-time champions and record their fourth victory in six games, moving to fourth on the overall standings.

The Crusaders' losing bonus point takes them to seventh overall.