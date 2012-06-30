By Ken Borland
| PRETORIA, South Africa, June 30
PRETORIA, South Africa, June 30 The Bulls ran in
six tries and were 40-0 up after an hour as they breezed past
the Cheetahs 40-24 in their all-South African Super Rugby match
at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
The Cheetahs gave the scoreline a respectable look by
grabbing four tries in the final quarter.
The Bulls are now fourth in the overall standings, eight
points behind the first-placed Chiefs, and second in the South
African Conference, four points adrift of the Stormers.
The home team were full of ideas from the start and the
opening try by forward Pierre Spies came after wing Akona
Ndungane counter-attacked from a poor kick.
A scintillating break by scrumhalf Francois Hougaard then
set up the second touchdown by loosehead prop Dean Greyling.
Fullback Zane Kirchner also dived over before Hougaard
pounced for another try in the 36th minute as the Bulls opened
up a 26-0 advantage by halftime.
The Cheetahs were reduced to 14 men early in the second
period when centre Andries Strauss was yellow-carded for pulling
the hair of flanker Jacques Potgieter in a ruck.
Prop Werner Kruger claimed the fifth try before wing Bjorn
Basson scored the touchdown of the match, bursting clear from 60
metres out.
The Cheetahs refused to give in and replacement prop WP Nel
notched two tries.
Fullback Willie le Roux then dived over after a 55-metre
charge before flanker Heinrich Brussow showed the pace of a wing
to land the fourth try for the visitors.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)