PRETORIA, March 17 Springbok trio Francois Hougaard, Wynand Olivier and Akona Ndungane are to return home from the Bulls' four-match Super Rugby tour of Australasia after suffering injury in a defeat to the Auckland Blues on Saturday.

Scrum half Hougaard, centre Olivier and winger Ndungane will miss the last two away matches against the Reds in Brisbane on Saturday and the Brumbies in Canberra on March 30.

Hougaard has an ankle injury and is out for two weeks but Olivier (knee) and Ndungane (cheekbone) will not play for the next month, the Bulls said in a statement on Sunday.

Three replacements, including fit-again international back Bjorn Basson, are being sent from Pretoria as reinforcements.