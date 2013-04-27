PRETORIA, April 27 Morne Steyn scored 25 points to help the Bulls defeat the Waratahs 30-19 in a Super Rugby encounter at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The victory moves the Bulls to the top of the South African conference, but was only secured in the final 13 minutes as a spirited New South Wales side outscored their hosts by three tries to two.

The unerring accuracy of Steyn's kicking and the physical approach of the Bulls was decisive in securing the victory. The Waratahs enjoyed some ascendancy in the scrums, winning three penalties at those set-pieces, but were well beaten in all other facets of the game.

The visitors scored the only try of the first half, a good individual effort from Israel Folau. In a rare foray into the Bulls 22, the ball was spun wide to the winger and he beat two tackles before dotting down in the corner.

But incessant pressure from the home side allowed them to take a 12-5 lead into the break. As the Bulls bashed their way forward, it was inevitable that the Waratahs would infringe.

The Australian side gave Steyn five opportunities at goal in the half, four of which the Springbok flyhalf converted to give the Bulls a deserved lead.

The Waratahs were level just four minutes into the second period though. Steyn kicked downfield in search of territory, but the ball was returned with an excellent run from Tom Kingston, who eventually offloaded to Michael Hooper.

The loose forward broke through the Bulls line before putting Paddy Ryan in for the try.

Steyn added another penalty to give the Bulls the lead once more, but the Waratahs picked up their third try with an excellent counter-attack.

Under pressure in their own half, they defended manfully and forced Bulls winger Lionel Mapoe to spill the ball.

Folau raced clear and was eventually brought down on the Bulls 22. But the visitors' support play was excellent and Brendan McKibbin fed Bernard Foley to score.

McKibbin added the conversion and the visitors were 19-15 ahead into the final quarter of the game.

But that lead lasted just five minutes as the Bulls muscled their way to the Waratahs tryline and the defence finally crumbled under the battering with Francois Hougaard scoring his first try of the season as he burrowed over from close-range.

Steyn capped an excellent individual effort with a try late on and by the time he missed his conversion, the hooter had already sounded to end the game. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Josh Reich)