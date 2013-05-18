PRETORIA May 18 South Africa's Bulls remain on course for the Super Rugby semi-finals after a 35-18 victory over New Zealand's Highlanders at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The win moved the Pretoria-based side up to second in the overall table, a position that guarantees a place in the last four.

The Bulls also have a game in hand over the leaders, New Zealand's Chiefs.

The home team dominated from the start and notched their first try inside three minutes through JJ Engelbrecht.

Further touchdowns from Akona Ndungane and Pierre Spies put them out of sight before Jano Vermaak grabbed a bonus-point try late on.

The Highlanders were let down by poor discipline with Maritino Nemani and Chris King sent to the sin bin in the second half, meaning they played for 20 minutes with 14 men.

Their consolation tries came from Japanese scrumhalf Fumiaki Tanaka and centre Tamati Ellison late in the game.

The Bulls went ahead when a long pass from scrumhalf Francois Hougaard released Engelbrecht.

The Highlanders stayed in the hunt with two penalties from Colin Slade but the hosts then took control.

The penalty count was high for both sides, the difference being that the Highlanders gave theirs away within kicking range for Morne Steyn.

Ndungane's try came when the Bulls broke from their own 22 and Spies dived over after halftime.

It looked like the bonus-point try might not come as the Bulls became disjointed in the final 30 minutes but another solid driving maul saw them edge towards the line before substitute Vermaak showed good pace to score in the corner.

(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Josh Reich)