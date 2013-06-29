PRETORIA, June 29 South Africa's Bulls ran in six tries to record an eighth straight Super Rugby victory with an emphatic 48-18 win over compatriots the Southern Kings on Saturday.

The bonus-point victory virtually ensures the Pretoria-based side the South African conference and moves them into second on the overall table, level on points with the Brumbies from Australia.

The Bulls still have a game in hand and should they manage to hold on to the position, or move past the Waikato Chiefs into first, will skip the qualifiers and advance straight into a home semi-final.

The result also confirms the Kings will finish bottom of the South African section and enter a playoff with the Johannesburg-based Lions franchise for entry into next year's Super Rugby competition.

The home side had their try-scoring bonus point just past the half-hour mark as they ran rampant in the opening period to lead 31-13 at the break.

Louis Fouche, who replaced the rested Morne Steyn at flyhalf, got the opening try before he was forced off with injury after 16 minutes and replaced by the man he was supposed to be affording a break.

Further scores from Springboks Chiliboy Ralepelle, Jan Serfontein, Francois Hougaard, Jacques Potgieter and Deon Stegmann completed the rout for the home side, who found gaps in the opposition defence with regularity.

It was a mixture of the brute force of the forwards and some expansive running of the backline that put the Bulls in the ascendancy, though they did also profit from an inability of the Kings to hold on to possession.

The visitors did put up some resistance, with flanker Wimpie van der Walt getting a brace of tries, but after the opening quarter they were never in the contest. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Josh Reich)