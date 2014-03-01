PRETORIA, March 1 Flyhalf Jacques-Louis Potgieter kicked 20 points as South Africa's Bulls claimed their first win of the season with a 25-17 victory over the Lions in their Super Rugby clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Potgieter, starting in place of Louis Fouche, who was dropped after poor performances in the losses to the Sharks and Cheetahs, kicked a conversion, five penalties and a dropped goal as the Bulls dominated territory and possession in wet conditions in Pretoria.

Their only try came midway through the first half to centre Jan Serfontein.

The Lions, who won their opening two matches against the Cheetahs and Stormers, grabbed tries through Stefan Watermeyer and Willie Wepener, but fell short of a losing bonus point.

Flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff, who has enjoyed a strong start to the season, converted both tries and added a penalty. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Josh Reich)