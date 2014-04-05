CAPE TOWN, April 5 Loose-forwards Deon Stegmann and Dewald Potgieter have limped out of the Bulls' Australasian tour and will return to South Africa on Sunday.

The pair were injured in the Pretoria-based side's 25-20 loss to the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday with Stegmann injuring his groin and Potgieter his bicep, the Bulls said in a statement.

Wimpie van der Walt will replace Stegmann, while a reshuffle among the forwards will see Grant Hattingh move to loose forward as replacement for Potgieter and Victor Matfield take over from Hattingh as lock cover.

Matfield was originally rested for the tour and travelled with the squad as an advisor to coach Frans Ludeke.

The Bulls will play the Otago Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Rex Gowar)