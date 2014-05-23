PRETORIA May 23 Flyhalf Jacques-Louis Potgieter kicked 22 points for South Africa's Bulls who scored four tries and moved into a wildcard position with a 44-23 Super Rugby victory over ACT Brumbies at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.

Potgieter landed six penalties and two conversions as the home side scored an early try through young centre Jan Serfontein, and following a second score by flanker Jono Ross, led 23-6 at halftime.

Wing Bjorn Basson and Ross added two more in the second period to secure a bonus point, just the second time this season the Pretoria-based side have managed to score four tries.

The Brumbies' points came via tries for winger Henry Speight, skipper Ben Mowen and centre Tevita Kuridrani, with Christian Lealiifano adding a conversion and two penalties as flyhalf Matt Toomua and hooker Josh Mann-Rea both received yellow cards.