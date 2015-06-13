PRETORIA, June 13 The Cheetahs belied their lowly position in the Super Rugby standings to sign off their season with a 42-29 victory over the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

A six-try haul for the visitors, four of them in a rampant first half performance, helped the Cheetahs to only their fifth win of the season, but it was not enough to lift them off bottom place in the South African conference.

The Bulls, looking for a victorious end to their own disappointing campaign, got off to a quick start as full back Jesse Kriel scored in the fifth minute but by halftime the Cheetahs were 28-10 ahead after tries from Niell Jordaan, Henco Venter, Clayton Blommetjies and departing scrum half Sarel Pretorius, who is joining Welsh club Newport Dragons.

Veteran lock Steven Sykes extended the lead after the break before the Cheetahs, who had lost their four previous matches, began to tire and the Bulls scored tries through Springboks Francois Hougaard (two) and Pierre Spies.

But Rayno Benjamin's try six minutes from the end for the Cheetahs stifled any hopes of a dramatic home comeback. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg, editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; i)