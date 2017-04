PRETORIA, March 2 Bulls centre Jesse Kriel will have to sit out Saturday's Super Rugby clash against Melbourne Rebels at Loftus Versfeld after suffering concussion in training on Wednesday, the team said.

The Springbok midfielder, who played at last year's Rugby World Cup, had been named in an unchanged line-up for the Bulls' second game of the season but will now be replaced by Burger Odendaal as the Bulls seek to bounce back from their 33-9 defeat against the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by David Goodman)